New fees at Clerk and Recorder Offices statewide starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, all Colorado Clerk and Recorder Offices will implement a new $43 flat fee for recording documents, which include marriage licenses, property records and easements.
COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting Tuesday, all Colorado Clerk and Recorder Offices will implement a new $43 flat fee for recording documents, which include marriage licenses, property records and easements.

Death-related documents recorded into real estate records, such as death certificates and verification of death documents will not have this fee.

This change is happening because of House Bill 24-1269, which was passed by the Colorado General Assembly and was signed into law last year.

Other statewide fees are taking effect as well. Monday, the DMV increased their prices on driver's licenses, license plates and some registrations.

