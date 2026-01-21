New dinosaur fossils found during parking lot construction at Dinosaur National Monument

DINOSAUR, Colo. — Dinosaur National Monument continues to live up to its name and storied history with the discovery of new dinosaur fossils.

The National Park Service (NPS) reported on Jan. 16 that recent parking lot construction near the monument's Quarry Exhibit Hall revealed dinosaur fossils — the first fossil excavations since 1924 at that spot.

NPS/ReBecca Hunt-Foster Dinosaur National Monument staff work on excavated dinosaur fossils in the Quarry Exhibit Hall Parking Lot.

The fossils were found on Sept. 16, 2025. The construction paused to allow paleontologists to examine and excavate the fossils. Park staff, a Utah Conservation Corps crew, volunteers and on-site construction crews helped with the process.

As of now, scientists believe the fossils belong to Diplodocus, a large, long-necked dinosaur. The creatures were about 80 feet long and likely traveled in small herds, according to the NPS. Three of the most complete Diplodocus skeletons ever found were preserved in the Carnegie Quarry at Dinosaur National Monument.

The NPS said about 3,000 pounds of fossils and rock were removed during this project between mid-September and mid-October. The pieces are being held at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum, and will be cleaned and studied. Some of them are also on display at the Quarry Exhibit Hall.

The area around Quarry Exhibit Hall has not been excavated for fossils since 1924. Excavations were led by Carnegie Museum from 1909 to 1922, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in 1923 and the University of Utah in 1924, the NPS reported.

The parking lot construction, which included accessibility improvements around Quarry Exhibit Hall, has been completed. That area, also known as the "Wall of Bones," is the most popular place in the park, the NPS said. Visitors can see about 1,500 dinosaur fossils encased in the rock there.

National Park Service Visitors wander along the upper mezzanine in the Quarry Exhibit Hall.

The remains on display there include dinosaurs from the Late Jurassic period, including Allosaurus, Apatosaurus, Camarasaurus, Diplodocus, and Stegosaurus, among others, the NPS said.

