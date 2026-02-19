New data shows how the winter season impacts roads in Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Troopers responded to more than 11,000 crashes between November 2024 and March 2025.
They say the impacts of these crashes ranged from property damage to death. That's why Troopers want drivers to stay alert and plan for the following weather conditions:
- snow
- ice
- fog
- high winds
- heavy rain
"Drivers with almost any level of experience know that weather can play an important factor in stress and length of the drive,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP Chief. “This is a case when knowledge truly can be power. Drivers can give themselves more time and make better choices on their route and the way they drive."
From 2021 to 2024, CSP says they investigated more than 23,000 crashes in which road conditions were noted. A breakdown of the time of year those crashes happened is below:
- 47.69% between December and February
- 23.82% between March and May
- 18.17% between September and November
- 10.32% between June and August
CSP says icy conditions led to the most crashes, followed by wet roads and snow.
According to CSP, road conditions can cause the following:
- reduced traction
- increased stopping distances
- challenges with control
- challenges with steering
- challenges with braking
- challenges with acceleration
CSP also notes that reducing speed and maintaining a greater distance between vehicles can avoid crashes.
