New data shows how the winter season impacts roads in Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Troopers responded to more than 11,000 crashes between November 2024 and March 2025.

They say the impacts of these crashes ranged from property damage to death. That's why Troopers want drivers to stay alert and plan for the following weather conditions:



snow

ice

fog

high winds

heavy rain

"Drivers with almost any level of experience know that weather can play an important factor in stress and length of the drive,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP Chief. “This is a case when knowledge truly can be power. Drivers can give themselves more time and make better choices on their route and the way they drive."

From 2021 to 2024, CSP says they investigated more than 23,000 crashes in which road conditions were noted. A breakdown of the time of year those crashes happened is below:



47.69% between December and February

23.82% between March and May

18.17% between September and November

10.32% between June and August

CSP says icy conditions led to the most crashes, followed by wet roads and snow.

According to CSP, road conditions can cause the following:



reduced traction

increased stopping distances

challenges with control

challenges with steering

challenges with braking

challenges with acceleration

CSP also notes that reducing speed and maintaining a greater distance between vehicles can avoid crashes.

___

____

