Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

New data shows how the winter season impacts roads in Colorado

Snow Tires
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A Jeep pulls away from the curb on a snowy day in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Snow Tires
Posted

COLORADO (KOAA) — According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Troopers responded to more than 11,000 crashes between November 2024 and March 2025.

They say the impacts of these crashes ranged from property damage to death. That's why Troopers want drivers to stay alert and plan for the following weather conditions:

  • snow
  • ice
  • fog
  • high winds
  • heavy rain

"Drivers with almost any level of experience know that weather can play an important factor in stress and length of the drive,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP Chief. “This is a case when knowledge truly can be power. Drivers can give themselves more time and make better choices on their route and the way they drive."

From 2021 to 2024, CSP says they investigated more than 23,000 crashes in which road conditions were noted. A breakdown of the time of year those crashes happened is below:

  • 47.69% between December and February
  • 23.82% between March and May
  • 18.17% between September and November
  • 10.32% between June and August

CSP says icy conditions led to the most crashes, followed by wet roads and snow.

According to CSP, road conditions can cause the following:

  • reduced traction
  • increased stopping distances
  • challenges with control
  • challenges with steering
  • challenges with braking
  • challenges with acceleration

CSP also notes that reducing speed and maintaining a greater distance between vehicles can avoid crashes.

___

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash.

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo