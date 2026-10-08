New Army unit at Fort Carson holds activation ceremony, set to grow to 2,100 soldiers across 4 battalions

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fourth Multi-Domain Task Force held its activation ceremony today at Fort Carson.

The task force will grow to about 2,100 soldiers across 4 battalions worldwide, including one stationed at Fort Carson. Leaders say the unit is designed to bring together capabilities like intelligence, cyber operations, and air defense under one command. The goal is to coordinate those tools more quickly and effectively to support military operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This is a historic moment for 110. We are standing up officially as a high Mars unit with the multi-domain task force. We are what is considered the kinetic ability of the multi-domain task force."

Get a Look at the New Unit in the Video Player Below

Col. Hugh Jones is leading the new unit. He most recently commanded the Second Stryker Brigade of the Fourth Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

"With our capabilities such as rockets or missiles and clear out enemy air defense enemy targets that we need to get rid of our high value assets just to enable the ground troops and air troops to move freely within that battlefield," Jones said.

"We should be able to push the limits of what we're able to do with it, detecting and finding enemies whether there's anti-air or not," Jones said.

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