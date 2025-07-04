New affordable childcare center aims to ease financial burden for parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new childcare option is coming to the neighborhood near Garden Ranch Park in Colorado Springs.

Approved by the Colorado Springs City Council in June, the old YMCA building is going to be a new affordable childcare facility for parents.

Adrienne Vera has been a single mother for years. She says raising seven children while working full-time has been tough.

"Finance is the biggest challenge," Vera said.

She says she is doing her best to keep up with rent, groceries, and child care.

"What do you pay first... rent or child care provider?" Vera said.

But a new resource could help ease one of her most significant burdens. Partnering with Revolution Church, Hope Homes International is opening the center.

"We are utilizing six rooms currently," said Lillian Koerner, Director of Hope Homes International, Colorado Springs Chapter.

She says she and her staff are ready to welcome kids.

"We are starting with the age of 5 to 12," Koerner said.

The new child care center plans to provide accessible and affordable child care to ease some of the financial burdens parents face.

"A lot of parents or single moms need to work in the evenings. That's why we are offering the opportunity."

Vera says that's exactly what she needs the most.

"Relief... I feel like it's hope for me and hope for the kids," Vera said.

The center is currently awaiting final insurance approval and hopes to open by July 14th.

Parents can find more information and sign up for a spot HERE.

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.