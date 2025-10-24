New addiction recovery center for homeless men set to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new addiction recovery center for homeless men is just days away from opening in Colorado Springs.

Step Springs will offer 50 beds and same day admission at no costs to residents. They're set to open November 3.

The facility is on Northpark Drive, which is located near the intersection of Mark Dabling Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road.

The organization will provide comprehensive services, including job training and life skills. They say 77% of participants find full-time jobs within 30 days.

Step Springs is a branch of Step Denver, which has helped homeless individuals get sober for more than 40 years.

