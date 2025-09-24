Neighbors say they are worried about the injured deer with red material tangled in antlers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A viewer reached out to News5 about a concern that's been the talk of neighborhoods on the north side of Colorado Springs and in Monument. She's worried about an injured deer.

Photos of the animal have been circulating online for months, with neighbors wondering what happened and whether help is coming.

“Every two weeks… every month or so," said a neighbor who's seen the deer for months. “My heart breaks every time I see him.”

Another neighbor, Cheryl Tinney, says she also saw the same deer in her own backyard.

"He was lying down here. I heard him get up, and he walked across the rocks," said Tinney.

As an animal advocate, she says she's deeply concerned about the deer. Tinney says she took photos and shared those online.

“I made a post for neighbors, just in case they saw him, so they could call when he was in their backyards or front yards," said Tinney.

She says many neighbors saw the deer and started posting photos. They called Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for help.

CPW says it has received dozens of calls and emails on the same deer.

CPW shares an update on the deer. The agency says it continues to monitor a deer with red material in its antlers. The deer is still mobile and now has a visible injury. A wildlife officer recently found the deer inside a garage, but when the officer approached, the animal ran away.

Tinney wonders why CPW hasn’t tranquilized the deer.

“It seems so easy if they can just come out and tranquilize him," said Tinney.

But CPW says that's not always the case. According to the agency, materials caught in a deer’s antlers are not usually a reason for intervention. Officers only step in if the animal is suffocating, strangling, or unable to eat or see.

The agency notes that deer and elk naturally shed their antlers every winter, which often resolves the issue on its own. They add that intervention can cause unnecessary stress or injury to wildlife, so leaving them alone is often safer.

Still, Tinney worries the animal is suffering.

“He’s severely injured now," said Tinney.

CPW says officers are actively working to track the deer. It says the officers will continue their efforts to ensure the safest possible response.

The agency encourages the public to call in tips on this deer’s location to (719)227-5200.

News5 has been receiving numerous calls from viewers asking what to do when they encounter dead animals.

Here's what CPW says:



Bear, mountain lion, moose (anywhere) - CPW

Private property: Private animal removal service

City road: City Public Works Department

County Road: County Public Works Department

Highway or Interstate: Colorado Department of Transportation



Additionally, as holidays like Halloween and Christmas approach, CPW is also warning that outdoor decorations can pose a hazard to wildlife.

CPW reminds everyone to be mindful when decorating outside.

