Nearly 200 pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills seized following El Paso County narcotics investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were arrested last week after nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl pills along with firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were seized following a monthslong investigation by detectives in Colorado Springs.

Fernando Briceno Chacin, 36, was taken into custody on Oct. 22 in Colorado Springs and 41-year-old German Diaz Diaz was arrested in New Mexico following a monthslong investigation that began in May 2026, according to a news release.

Both men are accused of conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Investigators said the investigation led them to both suspects after months of surveillance, interviews and reviewing intelligence gathered by analysts from the department’s Metro Narcotics and Related Crimes (NARC) Unit.

On Oct. 22, investigators served three residential search warrants were executed throughout El Paso County and within the city of Colorado Springs by NARC detectives with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents with the Colorado Springs Regional Office. The search warrants resulted in the seizure of 188 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 37,000 fentanyl pills, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, and a large amount of cash in US currency, according to the release. The seized cash is still being counted, but the total cash amount is estimated to be $40,000, police added.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.