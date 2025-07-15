National Mill Dog Rescue takes in 165 dogs from cruelty case last month

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — On June 21, National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) says they took in 165 dogs following their seizure in an ongoing cruelty case.

NMDR says 164 of the dogs are schnauzers and the other is a pug.

The dogs were placed on a court hold, but remained in NMDR's care during the process. On Friday, custody of the dogs was officially transferred to NMDR, which they say allows them to begin full rehabilitation for the dogs.

NMDR says when the dogs arrived, they were in extremely poor condition, and many of them were suffering from years of neglect. They say most of the dogs needed shaving to alleviate discomfort and prevent further health complications.

According to NMDR, their veterinary team and caregivers have been working to groom and stabilize the dogs.

“This intake is one of the most significant and heartbreaking in our organization’s history,” said Theresa Strader, founder of NMDR. “These dogs have endured unimaginable conditions, but they are now safe and on their path to healing.”

NMDR says in the coming weeks, a portion of the dogs will be taken to trusted rescue partners to continue their recovery. The remaining dogs will stay in NMDR's care, and the organization says some may be ready for adoption within a few weeks.

Given the severity of neglect, NMDR says some of the dogs will require extended medical care before they are ready to be put up for adoption. For a list of all adoptable dogs, visit NMDR's website.

“This is just the beginning of their second chance,” said Strader. “Their recovery will be long, but we are committed to giving each dog the life they have always deserved.”

NMDR says Humane Colorado also participated in the rescue effort, taking in nearly 100 cats. They say the cats were taken to the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver for critical veterinary care.

