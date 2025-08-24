National Mill Dog Rescue joined the national Clear the Shelter adoption event on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) joined the national Clear the Shelter adoption event on Saturday.

It's a national campaign to help get more pets adopted from shelters.

They offered reduced adoption fees, guided tours, educational and local pet vendor booths, and also food trucks for anyone who attended.

The founder of the National Mill Dog Rescue said they had people from all over Colorado come out for the event.

She also says that NMDR rescues anywhere from 50 to 100 dogs every two to three weeks.

At today's event, the shelter saw 58 dogs find their forever homes.

"These are already animals that are already here, that have been forsaken by, generally, by our fellow man. And I see it as all of us who care about animals, it's our job to fix that. Give them a place to land that's soft until the end of their life." Theresa Strader, Founder of National Mill Dog Rescue

You may remember back in June, the rescue took in 165 dogs from a singular cruelty case here in Colorado.

You can read that full story of how those dogs were treated here.

