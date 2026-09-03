Murder suspect Barry Morphew confined to home after alleged hit-and-run

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Murder suspect Barry Morphew has been confined to his home under a judge’s order following a road rage and alleged hit-and-run incident.

District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins said she was informed of the incident after a concerned citizen sent her an email that indicated that Morphew was part of a hit-and-run crash in Denver on August 26. One of the drivers involved in the crash alleged to authorities that Morphew had been driving aggressively before hitting two cars.

The judge said that the driver of one of the cars filmed the crash, in which “a person who is very clearly the defendant” claimed that he did not have insurance and refused to identify himself. He allegedly offered the driver $300 for the damage to her car, which she turned down. Morphew can then be seen trying to buff out the scratches on one of the cars with his hand and T-shirt.

Morphew was charged with allegedly murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, after she vanished in Chaffee County six years ago. Her skeletal remains were found three years later in 2023, and Morphew was arrested in connection to her death in Arizona in 2025.

When the driver did not accept Morphew’s cash offer and said she was going to call the police, Morphew allegedly left — driving over a curb and nearly hitting another person in the process.

Once the court viewed the video, it ordered Recovery Monitoring Solutions (RMS) — the company responsible for GPS-tracking Morphew — to turn over its monthly report by 1 p.m. that day. The court also ordered RMS to hand over all information related to why Morphew was away from his home when the alleged hit-and-run occurred.

RMS did not comply with these orders, the court said.

According to court records, Morphew’s original terms of release include that he be confined to his home at all times, with exceptions for medical appointments or emergencies, meetings with his legal team, attending court or working

In response to this incident, Judge Hopkins applied much stricter restrictions on Morphew’s movements. He is now barred from leaving his home at all — with no exceptions. If Morphew suffers a medical emergency, he must now call 911 and be taken via an ambulance. Hopkins also demanded that Morphew provide proof that the car he was driving at the time of the crash was his.

There will be a hearing next week to discuss the incident.

