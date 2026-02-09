Murder investigation underway in Pueblo, 1st homicide case of 2026 in the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Pueblo are investigating their first homicide case of 2026 as 63-year-old James McKenney is charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, the Pueblo Police Department shared details of the case in a news release explaining officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn at about 6:34 on Saturday. The hotel is just west of I-25 and north of Fortino Boulevard.

"Tragically, a male individual was pronounced deceased at the scene following an argument that escalated," police wrote in a news release. "The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once appropriate notifications are made."

McKenney was identified as the suspect, but no other details were shared with the public.

