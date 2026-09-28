Multiple water main breaks reported in Colorado Springs’ west side, officials say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs officials are urging caution for drivers and pedestrians due to multiple water main breaks reported on the city’s west side.

Colorado Springs Utilities officials said Monday they were responding to multiple water main breaks, including areas along Delmonico Drive.

“Our crews are on site working to isolate the affected water mains and begin repairs,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a news release.

Officials said they were asking motorists and pedestrians to use caution in the work zones and slow down while crews work to repair the breaks and restore service.

“Customers experiencing a water outage in the area should know that our teams are working as quickly as possible to make repairs, with restoration currently expected to take approximately six to eight hours,” officials said.

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