Multiple D20 schools evacuated for natural gas smells

Multiple Colorado Springs schools evacuated Tuesday morning for what the district calls “an odor of natural gas.”

The following communication was sent to parents at Rampart High School, Mountain Ridge Middle Schools, and Village Middle School:

Rampart High School students and staff have been evacuated from the building following reports of an odor of natural gas.



As a precaution, all students and staff were safely evacuated while the situation is assessed by appropriate personnel.



All students and staff are safe and accounted for. The safety and well-being of our school community remains our highest priority.



We appreciate the cooperation of our students and staff as we respond to this situation.



Additional updates will be provided as the status changes.



Thank you,



The ASD20 and RHS Leadership Teams

Academy District 20 tells us the school district actively communicates with families during these scenarios. They say families receive notifications about precautionary evacuations and the return to normal operations. The email above was one of those notifications.

D20 officials said they did precautionary evacuations at two buildings housing three schools after reports of natural gas odors. They said no gas leaks were detected and schools have returned to normal operations.

A Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson said that their crew, which had been dispatched to Mountain Ridge, had been cleared from the scene around 11:30.

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