Multi-million dollar renovations at Dutch Clark Stadium set for completion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) has announced that the multi-million dollar renovations at Dutch Clark Stadium are set for completion ahead of the busy 2025-26 season.

The $5.2 million project was funded through tax incremental financing from PURA's St. Charles Urban Renewal District, with two phases of renovations and improvements dedicated to safety and accessibility.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with PURA that has brought Dutch Clark Stadium into the 21st century and beyond. As the center of sports activity in Pueblo, these renovations will make the Dutch Clark Stadium viewing and playing experience much more enjoyable and safe for our scholars and supporters.” D60 Superintendent Dr. Barbara Kimzey

Phase one of the project was completed in late 2023, with phase two commencing in early 2024.

PURA says the renovations include;



Improvements to the structure and facility

Installation of a retaining wall to stabilize the lower road that leads to the main locker rooms. A regraded and repaved parking lot. Installation of sidewalks around the perimeter of the parking lot. An improved entry feature. Renovations and upgrades to press boxes, home and visitor locker rooms, office and storage areas, and all public restrooms.

Improvements to safety and accessibility

Installation of improved lighting for evening events. Reconditioned and textured stadium stairs. Installation of handrails for safer navigation and improved movement. ADA improvements to the existing restrooms. The addition of two ADA pods for added mobility and access for guests.





PURA says this project comes at a "prime time," as earlier this year, 23 Pueblo businesses and attractions were recognized for accessibility and inclusivity for visitors with disabilities.

The city was designated a "Destination Verified" City in partnership with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Visit Pueblo, and the City’s ADA Commission.

"The ADA Advisory Committee is very proud of its success in advising the subject parties about practical, common sense ADA improvements to make this public venue of Dutch Clark Stadium more accessible to more people. To have these renovations completed by the start of this year's football season allows more individuals in Pueblo and visitors from other surrounding communities to support the athletes and high school students who compete in the stadium year-round." Sharon Campbell, Chair of the ADA Advisory Committee

