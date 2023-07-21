Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

First phase of Dutch Clark Stadium renovations almost completed

The first phase of the Dutch Clark Stadium renovations to fix the track, improve the parking lot and add new lighting, are almost complete.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 15:21:43-04

PUEBLO — Construction crews are putting the final touches on the first phase of the Dutch Clark Stadium renovations.

The project is costing the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority $5 million and is set to cover improvements such as new lights, fixing the track, and improving the parking lot.

Phase One of the renovations should be done before the end of August, and Phase Two is set to start next year.

Phase Two will focus on improving the locker rooms and the press box.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing