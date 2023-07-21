First phase of Dutch Clark Stadium renovations almost completed

PUEBLO — Construction crews are putting the final touches on the first phase of the Dutch Clark Stadium renovations.

The project is costing the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority $5 million and is set to cover improvements such as new lights, fixing the track, and improving the parking lot.

Phase One of the renovations should be done before the end of August, and Phase Two is set to start next year.

Phase Two will focus on improving the locker rooms and the press box.

____

