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Mountain of authors event at Library 21-C draws more than 80 Colorado writers

The event usually features about 30 local authors, but this year, more than 80 attended. Writers from all around Colorado get a chance to meet readers and publishers.
The 20th annual Mountain of Authors event was bigger than ever this year
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District nearly tripled the number of featured writers at this year's Mountain of Authors event, held at Library 21-C.

The event usually features about 30 local authors, but this year, more than 80 attended.

Writers from all around Colorado had a chance to meet readers and publishers at the 20th annual event.

This year's theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and the 150th anniversary of Colorado.

Colorado author Randi Samuelson-Brown said the event brings value to everyone involved.

"I think it's tremendously beneficial for everybody just to bring a group of community together. I mean, we all learn stuff, we feed off of each other, we learn things, we find new authors to read, and you find new readers."

The festival also featured free writing workshops for teens, and aspiring writers could learn about the publishing industry.

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