Mountain Metro opens new customer service center at downtown terminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mountain Metro has opened a new customer service center at the downtown terminal, bringing ticketing and transit information services to a more central location for riders.

Officials say growing demand from passengers prompted the move from the agency's previous administrative office location. The new center is designed to make it easier for riders to purchase tickets, get information, and access everything they need to ride the bus system.

Elaine Sheridan, spokesperson for Mountain Metro Transit, said the move also benefits businesses in the surrounding area.

"It's an advantage for the area businesses. Some of them were, you know, having to deal with making change and other kinds of things. Now they don't have to because people can get what they need here."

The opening marks a return to the downtown terminal for the customer service center. A previous location there closed in 2008 due to the recession.

Sheridan said the downtown terminal is the right home for the service.

"This is the heart of the city. It's the heart of our transit service, and it makes it so easy for people to buy tickets. Get information, and just get everything they need to ride our buses."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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