Mountain lion, two cubs spotted in The Broadmoor Resort community Monday morning

A News5 says a mother mountain lion and her two cubs have been roaming around here property in The Broadmoor Resort community since Spring.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A News5 says a mother mountain lion and her two cubs have been roaming around here property in The Broadmoor Resort community since Spring.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, she shared the video below with News5:

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mountain lions are active at dusk and dawn, but do hunt during the day. The video serves as another important reminder to keep a close eye on your dogs when they are outside.

