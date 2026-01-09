Mountain lion attack sparks safety discussions among Colorado outdoor enthusiasts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A deadly mountain lion attack in northern Colorado has outdoor enthusiasts and safety experts discussing the rare but real risks of wildlife encounters on trails.

The woman was attacked and killed by a mountain lion in the mountains on the west edge of Larimer County in northern Colorado.

Modern surveillance offers plenty of evidence of mountain lions making their way into neighborhoods across the state, including Southern Colorado.

Hiker Eve Walker from Colorado Springs has witnessed it firsthand.

"Yeah, just back behind my house."

Walker is aware of the mountain lion attack that killed the woman in Larimer County.

"I have heard; it's pretty sad, especially because we live in such a community where there is so much wildlife," Walker said.

Outdoor survival educator, Jason Marsteiner said the attack has captured widespread attention.

He said, "It's very dramatic. It's big news. It's scary."

Since the attack, Marsteiner has engaged with thousands online through his unique business called The Survival University.

As a side to classes, he tries to add perspective to outdoor tragedies through social media.

"I do analysis on my web page or my Facebook page of these incidents that happen to people in the outdoors, and it's not to judge people. It's so that I can give people information," said Marsteiner.

While the mountain lion attack is worthy of attention, Marsteiner uses data to emphasize the incident is rare.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking shows the last fatal mountain lion attack in Colorado was 26 years ago.

"Statistically speaking, it's super rare for animals or the mountain lions to come after people," said Marsteiner .

Tracking also shows there are close to 4,000 mountain lions in Colorado, and plenty of them live near urban areas.

"I wouldn't doubt it if there's one in this area right now," said Marsteiner.

That reality makes education and prevention crucial.

If out on a trail in mountain lion country, leave the earbuds in your pocket.

Odd silence or out-of-the-ordinary noise from small animals can indicate a predator is nearby.

You want to hear if a mountain lion starts after you.

"Startle it and disrupt it, and it's going to most likely tuck tail and run. So, there are things you can do," said Marsteiner.

Data also shows far more outdoor injuries and deaths happen from falls and extreme weather than wildlife attacks.

"You can't just be scared. You've got to come out here and live your life," said Marsteiner.

"I think I would so much rather be out here than just be scared of it," said Walker.

For most people, the rewards of getting out into Colorado's mountains overshadow any risks.

Education, preparation, and experience can also reduce any inherent danger.

