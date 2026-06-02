Mountain biker dies following a crash along Rampart Range Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 has learned more about a deadly incident involving a mountain biker along Rampart Range Road over the weekend.

Friends of the man who died reached out to inquire more about the crash, and we learned more from Colorado State Patrol, who responded to the scene.

Saturday, May 30, around 6:00 p.m., CSP responded to a crash along Rampart Range Road at Mile 7.

According to CSP, the crash was between a man on a Santa Cruz bike and a Jeep Wrangler.

"The bicycle was southbound on Rampart Range Road, driving in the opposing lane of traffic," Colorado State Patrol wrote to News5. "The Jeep was northbound on Rampart Range Road. As the Jeep approached, the bicyclist attempted to brake, lost control, rolled onto its left side, and collided with the Jeep's left front tire. The Jeep steered to the right and attempted to stop to avoid the collision. After the initial impact, the bicycle continued southbound and collided with the left rear tire of the Jeep. The bike rider was ejected from the bicycle."

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Out of respect for the family's privacy, News5 is choosing not to identify the rider until it is released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

Colorado State Patrol says the driver of that Jeep is not facing charges at the time of this article's publication.

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