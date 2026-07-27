Motorcyclist who died in July crash along I-25 identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rider who died following a crash along I-25 on July 17 has been identified, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The El Paso County Coroner identified 26-year-old Denzel Uylett.

Police say Uylett was heading northbound on I-25 a little before 11:00 p.m. when he missed a curve, struck the median, and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The crash took place between Cimarron Street and Tejon Street, according to CSPD.

Uylett died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

All southbound lanes and two of the northbound lanes were closed for several hours throughout the evening while the scene was processed.

The CSPD Major Crash Team says speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

According to the department, this was the 34th traffic death in Colorado Springs this year; at this time last year, there were only 30, according to the department.

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