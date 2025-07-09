Motorcyclist who died in crash on East Bijou Street in June identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died in an accident on East Bijou Street on June 21 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Nissan was traveling south through an alleyway and attempted to make a left turn onto Bijou Street.

When the driver of the Nissan entered the intersection, the motorcyclist collided with the driver's side.

The motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead on the scene, has been identified as 18-year-old Albert Castanon.

There haven't been any further updates on the driver of the Nissan, but CSPD originally reported that they were expected to survive their injuries.

CSPD says that this was the 19th traffic death in 2025.

Original coverage:

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along East Bijou Street Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Bijou Street, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

Police say the crash involved a sedan and the motorcyclist.

After an initial investigation, they say the motorcyclist, now identified as Castanon, was traveling westbound on East Bijou Street when they hit the southbound sedan, exiting Platte Place.

According to CSPD, Castanon, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Witnesses say Castanon was traveling at high speeds.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to survive their injuries.

