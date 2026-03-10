Motorcyclist who died following crash along North Union Boulevard identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died following a crash along North Union Boulevard last month has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash when it happened below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 28-year-old Elijah Cobb.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on February 24 at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Woodland Hills Drive, which is located near Woodmen Road.

According to CSPD, Cobb was traveling northbound on North Union Boulevard when a van turned left in front of him. They say Cobb died at the scene.

While impairment is not suspected, CSPD says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

This was the sixth traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there was one traffic fatality.

