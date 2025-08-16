Motorcyclist who died along North Union Boulevard last weekend identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The motorcyclist who died following a crash along North Union Boulevard last weekend has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 20-year-old Spencer Lehmkul.

This was the 35th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say at this time last year, there were 37 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A motorcyclist, later identified as Lehmkuhl, is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard Saturday evening, according to CSPD.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located near the East Library.

According to CSPD, Lehmkul hit an SUV at the intersection and died at the scene. CSPD says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

