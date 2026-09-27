Motorcyclist injured after crashing with another vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into another vehicle in Colorado Springs Saturday evening, police say.

Police say they were notified about the crash at the intersection of Babcock and Galley roads around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling east on Galley Road at a high rate of speed. A vehicle turned left from Galley Road to southbound Babcock Road. The motorcycle hit the rear of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life threatening.

Traffic in the area closed as police investigated near the crash. The Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

It's not believed that alcohol was factor in the crash.

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