Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash in Colorado Springs last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died following a crash last month near Acacia Park in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 60-year-old Richard Mondragon.

The crash happened on July 27 around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Weber Street.

According to an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Mondragon turned left from westbound East Platte Avenue to southbound on North Weber Street when he lost control, and the motorcycle tipped over.

Mondragon and a passenger were taken to the hospital. CSPD says the passenger was listed as being in stable condition and neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The next day, CSPD says they were told Mondragon had passed away due to his injuries.

This is the 32nd traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say in the last 365 days, there have been 49 traffic deaths.

