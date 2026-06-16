Motorcyclist dies in June 6 crash at West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has learned that a motorcycle driver has died following a June 6 crash at the 0 block of W Las Vegas Street, just south of downtown in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the crash at approximately 1:15 am. Upon arriving, officers learned that the motorcyclist had been traveling westbound on W Las Vegas Street into oncoming traffic before crashing into an eastbound vehicle head-on.

CSPD reports that the motorcyclist died at the scene due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

CSPD says speed is considered a factor in this crash.

On June 8, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Alexander Liscio.

CSPD says that this crash is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado this year. They also say that at this time in 2025, the city had seen 16 traffic fatalities.

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