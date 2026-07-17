Motorcyclist dies following a crash on I-25 Thursday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rider is dead following a crash along I-25 Thursday night, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police say the Rider was heading northbound on I-25 a little before 11:00 p.m., when they missed a curve, struck the median, and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The crash took place between Cimarron Street and Tejon Street, according to CSPD.

The rider died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

All southbound lanes and two of the northbound lanes were closed for several hours throughout the evening while the scene was processed.

The CSPD Major Crash Team says speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

The rider will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

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