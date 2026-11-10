Motorcyclist dies after crash involving truck in Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a truck Monday evening, police say.
The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive.
When first responders arrived, they found a male in the road. After receiving medical aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Investigators say the truck turned left to go from Airport Road to northbound Ruskin Drive and collided with the motorcycle, which was going west.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
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