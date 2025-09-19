Motorcyclist dead following crash Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Centennial Boulevard, which is located just west of I-25.

When officers arrived, they said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Despite life-saving measures, CSPD says the rider died at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, CSPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.