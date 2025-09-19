Motorcyclist dead following crash Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Centennial Boulevard, which is located just west of I-25.
When officers arrived, they said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Despite life-saving measures, CSPD says the rider died at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
At this time, CSPD is investigating the cause of the crash.
