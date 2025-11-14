Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Manitou Springs Friday morning

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Friday morning, according to the Manitou Springs Police Department.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Crystal Park Road and Stover Lane, which is located near Deer Valley Nature Park.

According to police, the motorcyclist went off the road and hit a mailbox. The department says they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and they are still investigating how the crash happened.

The motorcyclist's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

