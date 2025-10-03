Motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Maizeland Road, which is located near North Academy Boulevard.
CSPD says officers determined a 26-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Maizeland Road when she lost control. Medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but CSPD says she died at the scene.
At this time, CSPD says neither speed nor alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.
The woman's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
___
Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation
Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.