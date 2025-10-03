Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Maizeland Road, which is located near North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says officers determined a 26-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Maizeland Road when she lost control. Medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but CSPD says she died at the scene.

At this time, CSPD says neither speed nor alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The woman's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

