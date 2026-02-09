Motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Academy Boulevard, which is located near East Fountain Boulevard.
According to CSPD, a pickup truck was crossing South Academy Boulevard at the intersection when it was T-boned by a motorcycle. Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At this time, speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, according to CSPD.
___
Two dogs killed at Fountain boarding facility while family was on vacation
The family wants the facility shut down after their 11-year-old Yorkie and seven-year-old Shih Tzu were killed by a bully breed dog.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.