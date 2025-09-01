Motorcyclist dead following crash early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and South 32nd Street, which is located near Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

According to CSPD, officers determined a motorcycle hit a curb and went off the road. They say the motorcyclist was found dead at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash. At this time, they say speed does not appear to be a factor.

