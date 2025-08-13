Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Motorcyclist dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Tuesday

North Union Boulevard Crash
News5 Multimedia Journalist Owen Skornik-Hayes
North Union Boulevard Crash
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located just north of Vickers Drive.

According to CSPD, a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing.

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community