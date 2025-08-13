Motorcyclist dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located just north of Vickers Drive.

According to CSPD, a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing. Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.