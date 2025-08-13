Motorcyclist dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located just north of Vickers Drive.
According to CSPD, a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash.
___
Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs
An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.