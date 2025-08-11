Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located near the East Library.

According to CSPD, the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

CSPD says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

