Motorcyclist dead following a crash along Corporate Drive on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Corporate Drive on Tuesday.

According to the department, the crash took place around 8:45 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and a truck.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a rider who was suffering from serious injuries. The rider was taken to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries, according to the department.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Initial investigation from officers indicated that speed could be a factor in this crash; no arrests were made by officers following the crash.

The El Paso County Coroner will identify the rider at a later date.

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