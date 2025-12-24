Motorcycle lanes added in two Downtown Colorado Springs parking garages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County's Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure Management Department added motorcycle lanes in two parking garages in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The lanes, which opened Tuesday, were added at both the entry and exit points of the Sahwatch and Costilla parking garages. El Paso County says the change is happening to address safety issues with gate detection systems.

El Paso County says the new lanes also eliminate the need to scan a ticket or activate the gate. They will also be available at no cost to riders.

The county says the lanes are clearly striped and signed, which allows motorcyclists to move through at low speeds in a single file fashion.

For more information about the motorcycle lanes, visit El Paso County's website.

