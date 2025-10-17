Motions to honor Charlie Kirk with honorary USAFA degree, association of graduates membership, withdrawn

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The two motions to honor the late Charlie Kirk with an honorary United States Air Force Academy degree and an Association of Graduates membership have been withdrawn.

Board members voted on both motions on Friday.

The Association of Graduates Director says Kirk "exudes all of the qualities" that academy graduates would want to "count among all numbers."

But in Friday's statement, academy officials said after receiving some feedback, the motions were withdrawn.

"Several hundred Air Force Academy graduates, parents and family members have contacted the Association of Graduates since Wednesday to share their perspectives on two motions included among many in the agenda for today’s Association of Graduates Board of Directors meeting.



One of the motions recommended that the U.S. Air Force Academy seek the authority to posthumously award an honorary degree to Mr. Charlie Kirk, who was serving as a presidential appointee to the USAFA Board of Visitors at the time of his tragic assassination. Another motion sought to recognize Mr. Kirk as an Honorary Member of the Association of Graduates. These motions, like the many considered at today’s meeting, were introduced by individual members of the Board.



We are grateful to all who have taken the time to reach out by phone and email, and to those who attended today’s meeting in person, to share their views. The AOG Board, serving as the governing body of the Association, took the thoughtful feedback received into account. The Honorary Member and honorary degree motions concerning Mr. Kirk were withdrawn.



The Association of Graduates is a nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to support the Academy, serve our graduates and preserve the growing heritage of the institution and Long Blue Line.



Thank you to everyone who has engaged with our Association and made your voices heard." Association of Graduates

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University last month. The conservative activist was a member of USAFA's Board of Visitors.

