'More than just books,' The Patrick A. Lucero Library re-opens it's doors on the east side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — Books are back on the shelves and the doors are open to the newly expanded Patrick Lucero Library on the east side of Pueblo. The Patrick Lucero Library officially re-opened its doors after a year-long renovation project.

The library is located on East Seventh Street and Monument Avenue. It will provide a safe space for students and families to go to.

“Being a place where everybody feels welcome,” said Fredrick Quintana with the Pueblo City-County Library.

Quintana said the east side library will serve as a community anchor and a beacon of hope.

“In more than just books,” said Quintana. “In a community that I think often gets a bad rap, we're more than a news bite or a sound bite of this bad thing happening or that bad thing happening. The community as a whole is vibrant, is caring, is loving, and embraces all of the things that not only make the east Side a vibrant place, but Pueblo as a whole.”

To honor the east side neighborhood, the library is displaying a community wall. They also have a section dedicated to and highlighting Lucero.

“Ensuring that the library reflects the values and aspirations of the East Side,” said Quintana.

Risley Middle School is just right across the street, so Lucero Library is a safe place for students to go to after school.

“This is a really popular place for kids to go after school,” said Thomas Eliot, who lives less than a mile away from the library. “So, giving a space where anyone, especially kids, can hang out safely in a positive environment after school, I think is a really valuable service to the community."

Eliot is excited about the renovation. The expansion project cost more than $4 million and took a year to complete.

Library staff said they made several improvements to make the library more accessible including the following:



up to date technology

larger community room

updated security systems

bigger learning spaces for kids, teenagers and adults



“It's bigger than it ever was before, and hopefully it'll be serving its purposes even better,” said Eliot.

The Lucero Library Branch is a part of the Pueblo City and County Library District and is open Monday through Saturday.

Eleanor Sheahan

___

____

