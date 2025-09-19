More than 7,000 people attend vigil for Charlie Kirk at Colorado State's Canvas Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More than 7,000 people attended a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus Thursday, according to university officials.

The vigil was hosted by CSU's chapter of Turning Point USA, which Kirk founded.

Denver7

Kirk was supposed to speak at CSU on Thursday as part of his American Comeback Tour, where he went to college campuses to speak with college students. Following his death, organizers pivoted and decided to hold a vigil instead.

CSU told the Scripps News Group it was not affiliated with and did not endorse the event or its speakers.

Denver7

According to university officials, 7,419 people attended Thursday's vigil. We spoke with several attendees, some of whom did not plan to attend Kirk's original appearance but decided to pay their respects at the vigil.

"My girlfriends and I came out. We heard that there'd be like a vigil in the absence of Charlie Kirk being here to do his comeback tour, and we just wanted to be here and support that and his movement and what he represents as a believer, and he represents a lot of the values I hold," said Carla Beard. "So, just wanted to be a part of that."

Beard told the Scripps News Group she was hoping for a growth in movement.

"I hope that the movement really does carry forward. I'm seeing all kinds of stuff on social media where they're saying, 'I am Charlie Kirk.' Erica, his wife, said she's not going to let this movement die," Beard said. "He's launched something bigger than himself."

Denver7

Jared Green traveled from the Thornton area on Thursday to be at Kirk's vigil.

"I had the original Turning Point tickets to come see him speak and debate and everything," Green said. "Then, unfortunately, it didn't happen, but I still wanted to come and pay my respects."

Sam Ringleman, Green's wife, and their two young daughters arrived at Canvas Stadium hours before the gates opened. Green said it was important for him to bring his family.

"Because they need to see, they need to see peace in action. They need to see the goodness that is still in people in light of such horrific evil," he said. "They still need to see the love of family, community. We still need to have a community."

"Heartbreaking, destructive. I don't even have the words," Ringleman added. "We're still grieving. We're still reeling from the loss. He was a powerhouse, and his boldness for his faith was something that I could only want to have even a piece of."

Fort Collins Colorado State increases security ahead of Charlie Kirk vigil at Canvas Stadium Jessica Porter

Some CSU students, however, chose to stay away from the individual. Jay, a CSU student who asked to only use their first name, said at least one of their classes was canceled over fears of what the vigil could bring about.

"I feel like there's a lot of students on campus who feel like their safety is at risk," Jay told Denver7. "I don't really want to be on campus and be around all of that right now. I just want to be with my community, and I don't want to be here for that."

At the nearby Lory Center was a separate event that began after the vigil. Organizers described it as the official counterorganization to Turning Point USA.

