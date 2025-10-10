More than 20 recruits graduate from CSPD Training Academy Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting next year, there will be five scheduled unpaid furlough days for all City of Colorado Springs employees, except those working in public safety.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says his department is closely managing overtime and pulling back on community outreach programs to keep the budget in check.

Both Chief Vasquez and Mayor Yemi Mobolade have made it clear, public safety is the priority, and the graduation of 21 new officers is an example of that.

After 26 weeks of intense training, the 82nd recruit class received their badges Thursday at Village Seven Presbyterian Church.

One of the new officers says he is ready for the next chapter.

"We did a lot of classwork," said Qutuan Carpenter, a new police officer. "I mean, we did a lot of hands on, but more so classwork.... I work better with my hands. I like to get out there in the community and talk to people, meet new people and just try to change lives and help people."

The new officers will have to go through field training for the next 15 weeks before responding to calls by themselves.

