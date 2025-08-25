Power restored for most customers following outage in Pueblo Monday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Power has been restored for most in Pueblo following an outage Monday afternoon, according to Black Hills Energy.

According to the Black Hills Energy outage map, majority of the outages have been reported west of the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

As of 4:15 p.m., the outage map showed 44 customers were without power, which was down from more than 2,500 earlier Monday afternoon.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the outage, and there is no timeline on when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

