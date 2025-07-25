More than 2,000 customers in Pueblo County without power Thursday evening

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 2,000 customers in Pueblo County are without power Thursday evening, according to Black Hills Energy.

According to a Black Hills outage map, most of the those affected appear to be in the Downtown Pueblo area.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the outage, or when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

