More people are choosing sober celebrations at Colorado Springs zero-proof bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As many people turn their attention to New Year’s Eve, not every celebration will include alcohol. One Colorado Springs bar is serving a growing sober community, offering music, mocktails, and connection without the booze.

At Gratitude Zero Proof Bar on Wednesday, staff spent the day cleaning and prepping for a New Year’s Eve party.

“Tonight (Wednesday) at Gratitude, we’ll be celebrating the New Year with a ‘nowhere-to-wear’ party,” said owner Michele Garrett.

But this party won’t include alcohol. Instead, the bar features a full menu of non-alcoholic cocktails, all made from scratch.

“We have a full menu of non-alcoholic cocktails. We make all of our simple syrups from scratch,” said Garrett.

Gratitude is a zero-proof bar, which means everything on the menu is alcohol-free.

News5 first visited the bar last year. Since then, Garrett says she’s noticed a growing number of people looking for a sense of community, a place where they can still have fun and celebrate without drinking.

“I was amazed by how many people were here last year. A lot of new faces, too,” said Garrett.

She says many of those new faces are people in their 30s and 40s who have decided to quit drinking.

“I’ve seen so many people meet here, and then go do other things together, like going to concerts or rock climbing,” said Garrett.

That connection is what’s driving people to the bar.

“It was people who needed a community,” she said. “It was people who needed other people to do things with.”

As the New Year approaches, Gratitude is offering a different and safer way to celebrate. The bar will feature live music and a non-alcoholic champagne toast at midnight on Wednesday.

“Please come down and hang out with us at Gratitude,” said Garrett.

