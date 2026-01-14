More money going toward trail and outdoor improvements in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More money is going toward trail and outdoor improvements in the Pikes Peak region. Governor Jared Polis was at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Tuesday to give the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance more than $2 million.

The money comes from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado. Several groups will receive this money to do the following:



build up trails

improve camping sites

restore wildlife habitats

"The average person can be appreciative of this effort because they're going to see better trails, they're going to have better experiences, they're going to be able to see the wildlife up on Pikes Peak," said Becky Leinweber with the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. "It's just going to be better for everybody to have this investment in our outdoors."

This money award is the first phase. The entire project will span three counties and use more than $6 million toward outdoor improvements.

