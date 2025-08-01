Moose spotted near I-25 and Interquest Parkway Thursday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A moose was spotted near I-25 and Interquest Parkway on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

We responded to a moose near Interquest/I-25. Wildlife officers observed a female (cow) Shiras Moose, smallest subspecies/only species in Colo. Estimated at 700lbs., we decided the safest decision for the moose/community was to depart, allowing the moose to calm/depart on its own pic.twitter.com/0fWGaCBis8 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 31, 2025

According to CPW, it was a female Shiras Moose. Although the moose is the smallest subspecies, CPW says it was estimated at 700 pounds.

CPW says they decided the safest decision for the moose and the community was to let the moss leave on its own.

According to CPW, moose can be extremely dangerous to people and pets when they are agitated. They encourage everyone to avoid approaching a moose.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.