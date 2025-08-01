Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Moose spotted near I-25 and Interquest Parkway Thursday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A moose was spotted near I-25 and Interquest Parkway on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to CPW, it was a female Shiras Moose. Although the moose is the smallest subspecies, CPW says it was estimated at 700 pounds.

CPW says they decided the safest decision for the moose and the community was to let the moss leave on its own.

According to CPW, moose can be extremely dangerous to people and pets when they are agitated. They encourage everyone to avoid approaching a moose.

