Monument puts the brakes on data centers, as council approves moratorium

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — No data center projects will be considered in Monument for at least 6 months following the Town Council's vote Monday evening.

The council approved a moratorium on data center applications, saying they will not consider any application.

The town just to the north has not received any applications from any company wanting to put one in Monument, but town leaders say this is about being proactive in setting boundaries in case any companies are interested.

Get the latest updates from that meeting in the video player below

In an interview with our news partners The Gazette, Monument Councilman Steve King said he had doubts about how a data center would even benefit the town.

“If we open up the door and it goes badly, then that’s a huge problem,” he told The Gazette.

This marks the first community in El Paso County to establish a moratorium on data center projects, as debate continues across the county and locally about impacts of these centers.

Just to the south of Monument, the debate and process continues for the Project Taurus Data Center that is seeking to be built along Garden of the Gods Road near Centennial Boulevard.

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