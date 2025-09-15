Monument cuts six positions and certain town programs amid budget shortfalls

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Monument is grappling with budget shortfalls that have forced the town to cut six staff positions and eliminate beautification programs as sales tax revenue continues to decline.

"We are overspending our revenues so we need to make some difficult decisions," VanDenHoek said.

The town reduced its workforce through a combination of not filling vacant positions and laying off employees this year. The layoffs primarily affected internal support staff positions.

"We did have a reduction in workforce. Last year and this year, we did not fill vacant positions and then we did have to make the difficult decision to lay off some employees this year," VanDenHoek said.

When asked about the possibility of additional cuts, VanDenHoek said that is not currently the plan.

Sales tax revenue declined year-over-year from January through May, though summer months remained flat. The town attributes the decline to reduced consumer spending and shopping activity.

VanDenHoek said the public likely won't notice most of the internal reductions the town has made. However, one visible change will be the elimination of the flower displays that line the streets, which won't return next spring.

Elizabeth Henricks, who visits the lake weekly, said she's noticed the town's beautification efforts around the water but finds the sales tax decline surprising given the foot traffic she observes.

"We come up once a week, and there's always people in town and foot traffic," Henricks said.

Local business owners reported steady sales during a busy Sunday, despite the town's revenue challenges.

To address the shortfall, no tax increases have been proposed, but VanDenHoek said all options remain open. Any potential tax increase would require both town council approval and a citizen vote.

"That would be a decision not only town council would have to make, but citizens would have to vote on," VanDenHoek said.

